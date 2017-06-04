Monsoon 2017: Weather forecast for June 5, Cloudy weather expected in Chennai

Monsoon 2017: Chennai will witness cloudy weather, while the national capital Delhi will witness a Sunny day. Here is the weather forecast of Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on June 5.

Bengaluru:

An offshore turf was observed over southern India which may result in the advancement of Monsoon to other parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. However, the garden city will witness scattered Thunderstorms on June 5. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around, 31 degrees Celsius.

Delhi

Hot and humid weather is distressing the residents of Delhi and its adjoining regions of Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. The residents of Delhi will witness a sunny day on June 5. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around, 44 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad:

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana may also receive some light rain activity. A cyclonic circulation was observed over Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring areas of Bihar with a turf extending up to Chhatisgarh. Hyderabadis will witness partly cloudy day on June 5 with the the maximum temperature which is likely to hover around, 36 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai:

The financial capital Mumbai may receive light rains on June 4 evening or late night. It is expected the Monsoon may reach Mumbai, Nagpur and Kolkata between 7th to 10th June. Mumbaikars will witness scattered thunderstorms on June 5. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around, 31 degrees Celsius.

Chennai:

Chennaites will witness partly cloudy skies with day time temperature around 35°C. One or two areas could get late evening showers from remnant thunderstorms moving in.

