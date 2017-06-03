Monsoon 2017: Weather forecast for June 4, B'luru to witness scattered thunderstorms

Monsoon 2017: Mumbai will witness light rainfall while the conditions in Delhi likely to remain hot and dry. Meanwhile, the sky would remain cloudy with chances of rainfall in Bengaluru. Here is the weather forecast of Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on June 4.

Bengaluru:

Bangloreans will wintess scattered Thunderstorms on June 4. As predicted by Skymet weather, rainfall is likely to increase along the west coast covering coastal Maharashtra, Karnataka and Interior parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around, 31 degrees Celsius.

Delhi:

After Delhihites witnessed pre monsoon showers, hot and dry weather is back to distress residents of Delhi and also in Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. In another next 24 hours, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around, 46 degrees Celsius. And according to Skymet weather, the temperature is likely to continue for another 24 hours which likely to dicomfort the national capital. Delhi will witness rainy weather around June 7, till then Delhi and NCR will have to bear with hot and dry days.

Hyderabad:

The hot and humid weather of Hyderabad has been prevailing in the city from last 3-4 days. However, on June 4, as predicted Hyderabadis wil witness Thunderstorm. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around, 34 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai:

Mumbaikars have been witnessing on and off light rains and that the much-awaited Monsoon is just around the corner. According to Skymet weather, a trough is seen running across Coastal Maharashtra. Also, a cyclonic circulation is seen over West Central Arabian Sea. On June 4, Scattered Thunderstorms is expected in the entertainment city with a record of maximum temperature around 32 degrees Celsius. Maharashtra is likely to receive scattered rainfall over Vidarbha and South Madhya Maharashtra and in some parts of South Madhya Pradesh.

Chennai:

Chennai will witness partly cloudy sky on June 4, as predicted by Skymet weather. It is likely to rain and drench the city in the coming few days. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around, 36 degrees Celsius. Rainfall is likely to increase along the west coast covering coastal Maharashtra, Karnataka and Interior parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

