Monsoon 2017: June 9 weather forecast, Bengaluru rains to continue

Monsoon 2017: Bengaluru and Delhi will witness rains and thundershowers on June 8 while in Mumbai pre monsoon rains is likely to intensify. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on June 9.

Bengaluru:

Monsoon has finally arrived in Bengaluru. Rains and thundershowers will continue over the city for the next 48 hours. According to Skymet weather, a wind shear zone has formed over the Karnataka region. As a result, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely over the electronic at least for the next two days. Thunderstorm is expected in Bengaluru for June 9 and maximum temperature is recorded at around 26 degree Celsius.

Delhi:

Rains and thunderstorms were observed over the national capital on June 7. According to Skmet weather, these pre-Monsoon activities are predicted to continue for the next 24 hours. On June 9, Delhiites may witness mostly sunny weather with maximum temperature recorded at 39 degree Celsius.

Hyderabad:

In wake of the trough, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana including Hyderabad and northern districts of Tamil Nadu will record light to moderate rain and thundershowers. Scattered Thunderstorms will be likely in Hyderabad on June 9. The maximum temperature will be around 32 degree Celsius.

Mumbai:

As the Monsoon 2017 inches closer, pre monsoon rains is likely to intensify over Mumbai. Mumbai will witness Thunderstorm on June 9. According to Skymet weather, Now, a fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to form over Northeast Arabian Sea, close to Mumbai. The maximum temperature will be around 30 degree Celsius.

Chennai:

Chennai would see light to moderate rain and thundershowers. Also, some good showers cannot be ruled out over Bengaluru. Thunderstorm is expected on June 9. The maximum temperature will be around 32 degree Celsius.

