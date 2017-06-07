Monsoon 2017: June 8 weather forecast, Mumbai gears up for heavy rains

Monsoon 2017: Bengaluru and Delhi will still have to settle down with scattered showers while Mumbai will witness heavy to very heavy rains. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on June 8.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru witnessed light traces of rains for the past 48 hours. According to Skymet weather, rains are expected to continue pouring over the garden city. Also it predicted that Southwest Monsoon is also expected to cover South Interior Karnataka including Bengaluru in the next 48 hours. The weather across Bengaluru will remain cloudy and comfortable as on and off showers will continue. Scattered Thunderstorms are expected on June 8 with maximum temperature of 27 degree Celsius.

Delhi:

After the mercury levels soared for three consecutive days in the National Capital, people woke up to a breezy morning on June 7. The India Meteorological Department has predicted thundershowers for New Delhi on June 8. According to Skymet weather, the northern parts of Delhi are already receiving dust storm and thundershowers. The residents of Delhi will witness scattered thunderstorms on June 8. The maximum temperature is likely to be around, 37 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad:

According to Skymet weather, Telangana including Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will witness light to moderate rains. However, Hyderabad may witness scattered thunderstorms on June 8. The maximum temperature is likely to be around, 32 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai:

As the Monsoon 2017 nears, Maharashtra is gearing up for good rains and thundershowers. According to weathermen, heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur over Mumbai and nearby coastal areas between June 9-12. Mumbai will witness thunderstorm on June 8. The maximum temperature is likely to be around, 30 degrees Celsius.

Chennai:

For the past four days, Chennai had been experiencing temperatures over the 40°C mark. However, westerly winds brought a brief but a much needed respite from sweltering heat for Chennaiites on June 6. According to Skymet weather, Chennai is likely to get some more pre-Monsoon rain and thundershowers for the next two to three days. Scattered Thunderstorms are expected on June 8 with a maximum temperature around 34 degrees Celsius.

