Monsoon 2017: June 3 weather forecast, heavy rains expected in Mumbai

Monsoon 2017: Mumbai can expect heavy rains while cloudy conditions are expected in Bengaluru. The South-west monsoon hit Kerala on May 30, two days before its normal onset date of June 1. Here is the weather forecast of Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on June 3.

Bengaluru:

After witnessing good pre-Monsoon rains in the month of May, dry weather has once again made a comeback in Bengaluru. Bangaloreans have witnessed decrease in rainfall and this weather is expected to continue for the next 48 hours. However, the Skymet Weather expects light rains to resume by June 3 and 4. With these weather conditions over the garden city, morning and evening on June 3 will remain pleasant, with light breezy conditions. Day will be comfortable with cloudy to partly cloudy sky. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around, 29 degrees Celsius.

Delhi:

It was a clear and sunny morning on June 2 in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. However, the weather over Northwest India including the capital Delhi is now likely to go dry, due to which day temperatures are likely to rise.

Hyderabad:

Rain is expected over few places in the Northeast, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Southwest Madhya Pradesh and isolated over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The temperature in Hyderabad will eventually fall further during the second week of June. As predict, the weather in Hyderabad on June 3 will be very sunny with a record of maximum temperature around 36 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai:

As predicted by Skymet Weather, rains are expected to increase over Mumbai from June 5 onward. Mumbaikars have been witnessing light rainfall assuring the residents that the much awaited Monsoon is round the corner. In the last 24 hours Mumbai witnessed showers in the western suburbs of Andheri, Khar and Bandra on Thursday night. However, after June 5, the intensity of Pre-monsoon showers will increase and the monsoon is expected to arrive in the city between June 8-10.

Chennai:

Most parts of Chennai have been reeling under hot weather. At present, Chennai is witnessing near normal temperatures but the hot weather conditions are likely to grip. As predicted, on June 3, the sky would remain clear throughout the day. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around, 37 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, incessant rainfall disrupted normal life in Agartala on Thursday as streets remained waterlogged. Heavy rains are expected in the region in coming days. Last year, monsoon had missed its normal onset date of June 10 with Mumbai and reached the city 10 days late.

Stay tuned for more updates on Monsoon 2017.

OneIndia News