Monsoon 2017: June 13 weather forecast, heavy rain likely in Mumbai

Monsoon 2017: Bengaluru would see light rain and thundershowers. Also, possibilities of heavy rain can be ruled out over Mumbai. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on June 13.

Bengaluru:

Light rain and thundershowers will continue over the capital city. The garden city may witness scattered Thunderstorms on June 13. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 28 degree Celsius and Humidity around 73 per cent. According to Skymet weather, the weather is expected to become dry but isolated light rains cannot be ruled out with partly cloudy to cloudy sky over the city.

Delhi:

Delhi weather once again became dry making the Delhiites swelter in that scorching hot weather. This will continue to in parts of Delhi also including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad as no rains are foreseen in the near future. However, no downpours are anticipated to show up in Delhi on June 13. The weather will be mostly sunny with the maximum temperature around 41 degree Celsius.

Hyderabad:

The arrival of Monsoon in Telangana is over since the Southwest Monsoon has covered almost the entire Telangana. Hyderabad will witness Thunderstorm on June 13 with maximum temperature recorded around 30 degree Celsius. As per Skymet Weather, generally good rains over Hyderabad are observed in the month of July and August but as against the monthly mean rainfall of 111.2 mm, Hyderabad has already logged 114 mm of rains till date.

Mumbai:

The much wait for the Monsoon has finally made an appearance over Mumbai. The residents of Mumbai witnessed heavy rain in the last 24 hours. According to Skymet weather, rains will pick up pace over Mumbai and adjoining areas. Good rains are expected in Mumbai and adjoining areas. However, Mumbai will likely recieve Thunderstorm on June 13 with the maximum temperature recorded at 30 degree Celsius and humidity level hovered around 82 per cent.

Chennai:

Subdued Monsoon rains were recorded over Tamil Nadu, Interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema. Chennai will likely witness partly cloudy weather on June 13 and maximum temperature around 37 degree Celsius.

