Monsoon 2017: June 12 weather forecast, sharp showers likely in Chennai

Monsoon 2017: Bengaluru would witness thunderstorm on June 12. Also, possibilities of sharp showers can be ruled out over in Chennai. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on June 12.

[Monsoon 2017: June 11 weather forecast, Hyderabad will see intermittent rains]

Bengaluru:

Since southwest Monsoon 2017 has made an onset over the garden city, Bengaluru rains have become slightly sluggish. In the last 24 hours, plesant weather conditions are prevailing over the city. However, Bengaluru may witness thunderstorm with the maximum temperature around 25 degree Celsius on June 12. The IMD, Bengaluru forecast generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain till June 14.

Delhi:

It was a pleasant Sunday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius. There is no possibility of thunder and lightning on June 12. The weather will remain sunny with the maximum temperature recorded aroun 42 degree Celsius. The humidity will be around 25 per cent.

Hyderabad:

South west monsoon is likely to take four days to cover the State as conditions are turning favourable. The city and the State have thus far witnessed pre-monsoon showers which in a few spells have varied from light to moderate. The Chennai will witness thunderstorm on June 12 and the maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity 96 per cent.

Mumbai:

Mumbaikars are witnessing pleasant weather because of on and off showers from past many days. The weather conditions are likely to remain favorable for more rain and thundershowers. According to Skymet weather, the city will record light to moderate rainfall during the next 24 hours. However, thunderstorm are expected on June 12 and the maximum tempersture recorded to be 29 degree Celsius and humidity upto 83 per cent.

Chennai:

Several parts of Chennai will experience sharp showers on June 12 and will continue to prevail over other regions Tamil Nadu. The maximum temperature will likely to over around 36 degree Celsius and humidity around 54 per cent.

Stay tuned for more updates on Monsoon 2017.

For weather updates on more cities click here.

OneIndia News