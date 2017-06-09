Monsoon 2017: June 10 weather forecast, Light rains over Bengaluru likely to continue

Monsoon 2017: Bengaluru would see light rain and thundershowers. Also, possibilities of isolated thunderstorms can be ruled out over Chennai. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on June 10.

Bengaluru:

While the rain activity is likely to reduce over Kerala, Tamil Nadu and South Karnataka, light rain and thundershowers will continue over these regions. The garden city may witness scattered Thunderstorms on June 10. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 27 degree Celsius and Humidity around 75 per cent.

Delhi:

After dampening Delhi with rains for almost three days, Delhi weather once again became dry making the Delhiites wait for showers to pour again. However, no downpours are anticipated to show up in Delhi and the adjoining regions on June 10. According to Skymet weather, this dry spell is likely to prevail on June 9 and continuing until June 10. Thereafter, by June 11, another induced cyclonic circulation is likely to develop.

Hyderabad:

Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram, Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir observed scattered light to moderate showers. Hyderabad will witness scattered thunderstorms on June 10 with maximum temperature recorded around 32 degree Celsius.

Mumbai:

As the south-west monsoon has reached south Konkan, the Met department forecast rain or thundershowers at many places in Maharashtra on June 9. These weather conditions are attributed to the presence of a cyclonic circulation in proximity of Mumbai. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, these typical Mumbai rains will continue and only increase in intensity. The South-central Maharashtra is likely to receive heavy to very heavy showers in 48 hours from the morning of June 12 at isolated places. However, Mumbai will likely recieve Thunderstorm on June 10 with the maximum temperature recorded at 30 degree Celsius and humidity level hovered around 81 per cent.

Chennai:

Progressing at fast normal pace, western arm of Monsoon 2017 has advanced further, covering entire Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Karnataka and Goa, and some more parts of Interior Karnataka and Konkan region of Maharashtra. Chennai will likely to witness isolated thunderstorms on June 10 and maximum temperature around 36 degree Celsius.

