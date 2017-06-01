Monsoon 2017: Here is the weather forecast for June 2

As predicted, many states including Karnataka welcomed Pre-Monsoon season in the country. Bengaluru and parts of coastal areas have been witnessing continues rainfall and thundershowers.

Bangaloreans will witness normal pace monsoon between June 1 to 3 and at the same time it will also cover Northeast India including Guwahati. While in Hyderabad there is no respite from the prickly heat.

The month of May remained mostly dry and hot for Hyderabad. The hot and humid weather of Hyderabad has been prevailing in the city from last 3-4 days. The capital Delhi is also enjoying pre-monsoon season.

According to Skymet weather, the dry weather in Hyderabad is expected to prevail over the state capital for another 2-3 days. From June 5-6, monsoon will reach Telangana including Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh and Goa. As per weathermen, light Pre-Monsoon rainfall is expected to continue over Mumbai for the next 2 to 3 days. The average rainfall throughout the month amounts to 12.5 mm while the city has so far only received a mere 3.6 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, the city has remained dry. There is no trace of rain. Chennaites need to wait for more time since the monsoon is expected tohit between June 5 and 8.

The Indian Meteorological Department has announced that the Southwest monsoon is likely to hit the city by June 5, two days ahead of its scheduled arrival.

By the first week of July and by July 15, monsoon will cover entire country.

OneIndia News