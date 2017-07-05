Money-laundering case: Non-bailable warrant issued against Mallya

New Delhi, July 5 :A non-bailable warrant against liquor baron Vijay Mallya has been issued by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act Court today.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had recently filed a supplementary charge-sheet against Mallya's outstanding payments and his dealings with the banks. Mallya left India and has been residing in London since March 2016.

His airlines owes a massive amount of over 9,000 crore to 17 banks, including the SBI, IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, United Bank of India, Central Bank, UCO Bank, Corporation Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Federal Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, and Axis Bank among others.

India has filed more than 10 extradition requests to the United Kingdom. On the basis of the Extradition Treaty between India and the UK, authorities had in February formally requested for the extradition of the embattled tycoon. Mallya, who sought refuge in the United Kingdom, was arrested by Scotland Yard in April "on behalf of the Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud". After being produced before the Westminster Magistrates' Court, the 61-year-old was granted bail. A legal process in the UK will ascertain whether Mallya can be extradited to India to face trial.

