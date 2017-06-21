Modi's life was under threat from extremists during Kerala visit

There was an extremist threat to the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent Kerala visit where he inaugurated the Kochi Metro. This was made known by DGP T P Senkumar who justified the police action against people at Puthuvypeen.

The top cop sought to justify his actions against the protesters in the backdrop of an extremist threat on the PM. There was no prior knowledge of any such protests and the PM's motorcade was slated to pass through the route within the next 24 hours. The VVIP visit was carried out under the cloud of a terror threat, which could not have disclosed at that time, Senkumar said. The action by the police must be viewed in this backdrop.

The DGP conformed the presence of a terror module, but refused to comment any further. A Kerala state Intelligence Bureau official also confirmed the presence of a terror module. He said that they had mingled with the protesters and were looking to strike.

The police were working on actionable alerts and inputs from the IB while cracking down on the protesters. The IB official however said that they are studying which module was behind this. It was a culmination of groups and like-minded extremists who were trying to send out a message during Modi's visit to Kerala last week, he also added.

OneIndia News