Modi's foreign visits: Portugal to make it 64 in just over 3 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Portugal on June 24, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. The trip would come before his fifth visit to the US during his tenure, as he is set to travel to Washington on the 25th of this month at President Donald Trump's invitation. Together, these trips will take the tally of his foreign visits to 64.

The latest visits will be in less than a month's time following his four-nation tour to Germany, Spain, Russia and France, and then his visit to Kazakhstan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit.

For those who have been following the prime minister's way of functioning and time in office till now, such frequent visits would hardly be surprising.

The BJP which celebrated three years in power this May has witnessed the government's way of functioning differ starkly from those of its predecessors, at least those of the recent past.

This has been truer in the field of foreign policy than in others, given the efforts to reach out to other countries that the prime minister has made.

And visits to foreign countries have been a major part of it. The prime minister has now been on 62 foreign tours. Such an aggressive push towards travelling to different countries as a mode of diplomacy is a dramatic change from the approach adopted by other leaders before him and maybe similar to just the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

So far he has visited the United States four times, France and Russia thrice, and twice toured the countries of Japan, Nepal, Singapore, China, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan and Germany. He has also covered all continents except Antarctica.

His visits have included those to the major powers in the world today as well as smaller island nations in the Indian Ocean, central Asian countries, SAARC nations among others.

But this has gotten him as much criticism as it has plaudits. His supporters have pointed to the improvement in bilateral relations and India's improved standing in the world. While his critics have called them mere optics and wastage of the taxpayer's money. And now as the prime minister is reported, to be set to go on multiple foreign visits, the debate over such trips are bound to pick up again.

Following the visit to the US, the Prime Minister is slated to travel to Hamburg in Germany again to attend the G-20 Summit scheduled to take place on July 7-8. And here is a list of all his foreign visits so far.

Bhutan (June 15-16, 2014)

The first visit of the prime minister was to India's neighbouring country of Bhutan, made within a month of him taking office. The visit took place following an invitation from Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan.

Brazil (July 13-15,2014)

The month after the trip to Bhutan, the prime minister visited Brazil to take part in his first multilateral visit, to attend the sixth edition of the BRICS summit, which includes the countries of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The venue for the was the city of Fortaleza, and it resulted in an agreement to establish a new financial institution to challenge the western dominated World Bank and IMF and would be named the New Development Bank. And what is known as the Fortaleza Declaration was arrived at the end of the summit.

Nepal (August 3-4, 2014)

The PM then paid an official visit to Nepal following an invitation from the then Prime Minister of Nepal, Sushil Koirala. He was accompanied by a delegation of senior officials. such as Ajit Doval (National Security Advisor), Sujatha Singh (then foreign secretary) among others. He got a rousing reception in the country and he became the first Indian prime minister to visit the country in 17 years. A joint press statement was made at the end of the event.

Japan (Aug 30- Sep 3, 2014)

The prime minister then visited the land of the rising sun, Japan, on an official visit and held an Annual Summit meeting with the Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as well as having an audience with the Emperor of Japan. The visit resulted in the Tokyo Declaration for India - Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

USA (Sept 26-30, 2014)

The prime minister's visit was the most awaited as the controversy surrounding him being denied a visa by the country when he was the chief minister of Gujarat had been well documented by the media. But no such tensions were felt during the visit as the prime minister addressed crowds of thousand of people at various locations in the US such as the Madison Square Garden in New York. He also addressed the United Nations General Assembly where he met various world leaders. And following his meeting with the then president of the US Barack Obama, a vision statement for the US-India Strategic Partnership- "Chalein Saath Saath: Forward Together We Go" was released.

Myanmar (November 11-13, 2014)

The country of Myanmar was the destination of the prime minister's next official visit as he attended the 12th India-ASEAN Summit in Nay Pyi Taw. The chairman of the summit made a statement at the end of it. The prime minister also spoke at the 9th East Asia Summit.

Australia (November 14-18, 2014)

Narendra Modi then made an official visit to Australia later the same year, as he attended the G-20 summit and met other BRICS head of states in the country. He also addressed a joint session of the Australian Parliament and met with the then prime minister of Australia Tony Abbot. The visit ended with a joint statement made by the two countries.

Fiji (November 19, 2014)

Fiji with its large India diaspora was the next host to the prime minister. Where he met with Prime Minister Voreqe (Frank) Bainimarama. A number of MoUs were signed between the countries during the visit.

Nepal (November 25-27, 2014)

The country became the first country to host the prime minister twice as he visited the country to attend the 18th SAARC Summit. The summit resulted in the release of the Kathmandu Declaration.

Seychelles (March 10-11, 2015)

Seychelles was the first destination of the prime minister as he began his visit to three Indian Ocean Island countries. During the visit, he said that India's relationship with the country has been built on a foundation of mutual trust and shared values. The visit was also the first made by an Indian prime minister to Seychelles since 1981. He also said that strengthening relations with the region was of vital to India's security and progress.

Mauritius (March 11-12, 2015)

The country became the second destination on the prime minister's visit to Indian Ocean Island countries. He addressed the National Assembly of Mauritius and also commissioned the Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) Barracuda. A number of MoUs and agreements between the countries were signed during the visit.

Sri Lanka (March 13-14, 2015)

Sri Lanka with its historical relationship with India, both historic and recent, became the next destination of the prime minister's next foreign visit. And during the visit, he conveyed that he was truly honoured by the warm welcome and friendship displayed to him by the country. He became the first Indian prime minister to visit the country on a standalone bilateral visit since 1987. While outlining India's commitment to ties with the island nation, he also said that he looked forward to the early commencement of work related to the Sampur Coal Power project, which is would meet Sri Lanka's energy needs. He also gave an assurance that a fresh Line of Credit of up to 218 million dollars would be provided for the railway's sector.

Singapore (March 29, 2015)

The prime minister travelled to Singapore, following the death of Singapore's founder and first Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, to attend the State funeral.

France (April 09-11, 2015)

France became the first to host the prime minister on his maiden visit to Europe and he conveyed his happiness to be able to visit the country. He also named the country as one of India's closest friends and reliable partners. A number of agreements were also signed during the visit.

Germany (April 12-14, 2015)

During his visit to Germany, he paid a huge compliment to the country's innovation in technology as he said, "Whenever anyone in India talks about technology, manufacturing or high quality, Germany is the first country that comes to the mind. So, it is natural that when India has embarked on a new journey for 'Make in India' for economic development and employment, we look forward to Germany's strong partnership." A joint statement was also issued during the visit, which explored the ways of dialogue on foreign policy and security issues.

Canada (April 14-17, 2015)

During the visit the prime minister pointed to the scope of possibilities that the relationship between the two countries can have, as he said that few countries in the world can match Canada's potential to be a partner in India's economic transformation. While also seeking the country's cooperation and investment in every area of India's national development priority in energy and infrastructure, manufacturing and skills, smart cities, agro-industry, and research and education. A joint statement titled 'New Vigour, New Steps' was also issued during the visit.

China (May 14-16, 2015)

Prime minster's visit to China was of keen interest to not only the two countries but also to the world given the potential, future and current, for playing a role in world matters that they have between them. The prime minister said that he has high expectations from the relationship that both him and the President of China, Xi Jinping are trying to build. Earlier, during the Chinese president's visit to India in September 2014, Chinese investments worth 20 billion dollars were announced. The prime minister also said that India is keen to develop the sectors where China is strong. Also, MoUs and agreements worth 22 billion were also signed during this visit.

Mongolia (May 17-18, 2015)

While addressing the Mongolian Parliament, the prime minister called the nation a country of great people and he was delighted to visit it. He also claimed it to be a special privilege to be able to do so in the 25th year of democracy in Mongolia. A number of agreements were also signed during the trip.

Republic of Korea (May 18-19, 2015)

During the visit to South Korea, he stressed on the scope of improvement in the increase of the foreign direct investment from the country into India, as at the time of his visit it ranked only 14th in the list of such investments. He also said that there is a potential for cooperation between India's software and Korea's hardware industry and also spoke about various other sectors where both the countries could possibly work together. A host of agreements were also signed between the countries.

Bangladesh (June 6-7, 2015)

During the visit to Bangladesh, a country in whose formation India played a major role, the prime minister said that the threads of history, religion, culture, language, kinship and passion for cricket bind both countries. He also added that both countries shared emotional bonds, struggles and sacrifices. He added that India was pleased to extend a line of credit of 2 billion dollars, which would help support infrastructure and development activities in Bangladesh. List of MoUs and agreements were also signed during the visit.

Uzbekistan (July 6-7, 2015)

The visit was part of a five-nation tour of Central Asia and the prime minister said that it reflected India's resolve to start a new era in relations with Central Asian Republics. Some agreements were also signed during the visit.

Kazakhstan (July 7-8, 2015)

Continuing on his tour of Central Asian countries, during his visit to Kazakhstan, the prime minister congratulated the people of the country on the occasion of the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate and the 20th anniversary of the Constitution of Kazakhstan. He also pointed out that a uranium purchase contract with the country, had made it one of the first countries with which India launched the civil nuclear cooperation. He added that he intends to expand cooperation with the country in other areas such as minerals and hydrocarbons. Five agreements were signed during the visit.

Russia (July 8-10, 2015)

During the visit to Russia to attend the 7th BRICS summit, he addressed its plenary session and said that the success of BRICS in the economic field including the New Development Bank, Contingency Reserve Fund, Export Credit Insurance, Financing for Innovation and new proposals for Customs Cooperation and Reinsurance Pool, could not be denied by anybody. The summit also witnessed the signing of the UFA declaration.

Turkmenistan (July 10-11, 2015)

The prime minister called the Tapi Gas pipeline a very significant initiative as it could transform the regional economic cooperation and ensure prosperity along its route. Several agreements were also signed during the visit.

Kyrgyz Republic (July 11-12, 2015)

He conveyed happiness at the agreement of cooperation between the Election Commissions of both the countries. He also said that he was looking forward to the launch of the telemedicine link between the two countries, which would be the first in the region and also mentioned the establishment of the India-Kyrgyz Centre for Information Technology in the Kyrgyz State University in Bishkek. The visit also witnessed signing of agreements during the visit.

Tajikistan (July 12-13, 2015)

The prime minister pointed to the importance of agriculture to the economies of both countries. The countries agreement to promote the International North South Transport Corridor as well as other connectivity initiatives like India's planned investment in Chahabahar port in Iran and the intention to join it with the Ashgabat agreement were mentioned. Both nations also agreed to further strengthen defence cooperation. Two agreements were also signed during his visit.

UAE (August 16-17, 2015)

The UAE which hosts a large Indian diaspora was the next destination of the prime minister's visits and he complimented the country as he said, that its economic progress in recent decades has become a global success story which has transformed the nation into a regional leader and an international centre that attracts not only people but also businesses from around the world. He also said that while India is UAE's second largest trading partner, UAE is not only India's third largest trading partner but also its gateway to the region and beyond.

Ireland (September 23, 2015)

The prime minister held a joint press briefing with his Irish counterpart, Enda Kenny, where he said that the constitutions of both the countries have things in common such as the fact that the Directive Principles in the Indian constitution were inspired from that of Ireland. He also pointed out that areas such as science and technology along with education are important areas of collaboration.

USA (September 23-28, 2015)

In his second visit to the US, the prime minister spoke at the peacekeeping summit in New York and also met then President Barrack Obama in New York. He also attended the G-4 summit in San Jose and spoke at the UN Sustainable Development Summit. A joint press statement by the leaders of the G-4 countries-Brazil, Germany, India and Japan- on the United Nations Security Council Reform was also issued.

UK (November 12-14, 2015)

The prime minister addressed the UK parliament after a meeting with the then British Prime Minister David Cameron. The two leaders also endorsed the "Vision Statement" which set out the principles on which the partnership between the two countries is built and outlines the road map for deepening cooperation. They also resolved to agree on a Defence and International Security Partnership which would help in cooperation on defence and security including, cyber security, counter-terrorism and maritime security.

Turkey (November 5-16, 2015)

He led the Indian delegation to the 10th G20 Summit in Antalya, Turkey. The Summit Agenda included Development and Climate, Terrorism and Refugee crisis, Global Economy, Growth and Employment and Investment Strategies, Enhancing Resilience: Financial Regulation, International Tax, Anti-Corruption, IMF Reforms; and Trade and Energy. Terrorism and Refugee Crisis were discussed at the Summit. Highlights of the G20 Standalone Statement on the fight against terrorism included unequivocal condemnation of all acts, methods and practices of terrorism. The central role of the UN in the fight against terrorism is recognised in the statement.

Malaysia (November 21-23, 2015)

The prime minister visited the country to take part in and address the 13th ASEAN-India Summit where he spoke about the Trilateral Highway project and expressed his hope that it be completed by 2018. He also promised a 1 billion dollar line of credit to promote physical and digital connectivity between ASEAN & India. A host of MoUs were also signed.

Singapore (November 23-24, 2015)

The prime minister referred to the historical ties and cultural proximity, between the two countries, as major advantages. And said that the large India diaspora is helping enrich the life and work environment of Singapore. He also pointed to the country is the 10th largest trade partner of India and the 2nd largest in ASEAN. A number of agreements were also signed during the visit.

France (November 29-30, 2015)

The visit was to take part in the COP 21 summit in Paris. In his address at the Innovation Summit, he implored the world to speak about the goals and targets on issues such as carbon emissions and global warming. He also said that a large population of humanity lives at the edge of poverty and in darkness after the sun sets, so they need the energy to light up their homes and power their future.

Russia (December 23-24, 2015)

The prime minister while addressing a media conference he called Russia a significant partner in India's economic transformation and in building a balanced, stable, inclusive and multi-polar world. He added that the countries have laid the foundation for the character of a strategic partnership. He called Russia the country's most important defence partner also mentioned the Inter-governmental agreement on the manufacturing of Kamav 226 helicopter in India as the first project for a major defence platform under the 'Make in India' mission.

Afghanistan (December 25, 2015)

The worn torn country saw its new parliament building, which has been funded by India, being inaugurated by the Indian prime minister. During his speech, he said that there could not have been a more special day than the birthday of Atal Bihari Vajpayee since it was he who had dreamt of this project 11 years ago with Hamid Ansari, the then President of Afghanistan. One of the wings in the new building has been named Atal Block.

Pakistan (December 25, 2015)

While returning from Afghanistan, the prime minister stopped over in Pakistan to wish his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif on his birthday and he also visited Sharif's home in Raiwind, to attend his granddaughter's wedding.

Belgium (March 30, 2016)

The prime minister visited Belgium for the 13th India-EU summit at the invitation of the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk and the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker. The European Union is India's leading trade and investment partner and also its biggest export destination, while the two are also strategic partners since 2004. The summit was aimed at making this partnership deeper and also advance collaboration in priority areas in order to achieve India's growth and development.

USA (31st March- 1st April 2016)

The prime minister visited the US again to attend the 4th Nuclear Security Summit. The summit has played a crucial part in bringing the attention of world leaders to the global threat posed by the nuclear weapons and the urgent measures required to prevent terrorists and other non-sate actors from gaining access to sensitive materials and technologies. The 2016 Summit took stock of the progress of the previous NSS Communiqués and work plans and also outlined the future agenda.

Saudi Arabia (April 2-3, 2016)

The prime minister then visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The relations between the two countries have been friendly and the Strategic partnership established through the Riyadh declaration in 2010 had envisioned a deeper engagement in political, economic, security and defence areas. The kingdom is also India's fourth largest trading partner with bilateral trade between them exceeding 39 billion dollars in 2014-15. Saudi Arabia is also India's largest crude oil supplier accounting for nearly a fifth of India's imports. Along with this, the country is also home to almost three million Indian nationals working in the country. Multiple agreements were also signed during the visit.

Iran (May 22-23, 2016)

The prime minister's next foreign visit was to Iran, and the prime minister said that both the countries were old friends pointing to the close ties they have enjoyed in the past. He also said that both societies through centuries have stayed connected through art, architecture, ideas and traditions, culture and commerce. He also remembered that Iran was among the first countries to support the state of Gujarat after an earthquake struck it in 2001. Multiple agreements were signed during the visit.

Afghanistan (June 4, 2016)

The prime minister visited the country to inaugurate the Afghanistan-India Friendship Dam in Herat. During the inauguration ceremony, he said that he was humbled by the generosity of the Afghan spirit.

Qatar (June 4-5, 2016)

He visited the country on a two-day official visit, at the invitation of the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani. He also met Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nasser Bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of the State of Qatar. And the visit also witnessed the signing of multiple agreements.

Switzerland (June 5-6, 2016)

During the visit the prime minister said that both countries have been voices of peace, understanding and humanitarian values in the world. He thanked the President of Swiss Confederation for Switzerland's understanding and support for India's membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group. Discussions were also held on the need for early and expeditious exchange of information to bring tax offenders to justice. He also held detailed discussions with Swiss CEOs.

USA (June 6-8, 2016)

During this visit, the prime minister addressed a joint meeting of the US Congress and said he was honoured by such an invitation. He also spoke about India's culture and civilisation in his address. The prime minister delivered the keynote speech at the 40th AGM of US-India Business Council. And a fact sheet on the framework for the US-India cyber relationship was also released during the visit.

Mexico (June 8, 2016)

The prime minister noted that Mexico was the first Latin American country to recognise India. And since then the bilateral ties have shown growing intensity, which could be seen by the Privileged Partnership that both the countries established in 2007. He said that business and investment are important drivers of the relationship and that Mexico is an important partner for India's energy security and identified Information technology, energy, pharmaceuticals, and automotive industries among the key growth areas of our commercial linkages. He also hoped to prioritise projects in areas of agricultural research, biotechnology, waste management, disaster warning and management, and solar energy.

Uzbekistan (June 23-24, 2016)

The prime minister spoke at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) during his visit. He said that the relation that India has had with the region is not new and the historic linkages between the two go back centuries. He mentioned that links of culture, cuisine and commerce have enriched both societies. He also said the SCO countries could greatly benefit from India's capacities in trade, investments, information and communication technology, Space, S&T, agriculture, healthcare, small and medium scale industry.

Mozambique (July 7, 2016)

While mentioning that the relationship between the countries is not new, he also said that thousands of India-origin people have made Mozambique their home. He also talked about the sufferings of both countries under colonial rule and said that India was one of the leading advocates of Mozambican freedom. The prime minister also said that India is prepared and committed share India's experiences, technology, capacity and concessional credit with it. Multiple agreements were also signed during the visit.

South Africa (July 7-9, 2016)

During the visit, the prime minister said that both countries had nurtured strong people to people ties and stood together in the common fight against racial subjugation and colonialism, and also mentioned how Mahatma Gandhi had found his true calling in South Africa. Multiple MoUs were also signed during the visit.

Tanzania (July 9-10, 2016)

The prime minister talked of the strong ties India enjoys with East Africa and especially with Tanzania. He also said that India is already a substantial economic partner of the country and the annual trade between them is around 3 billion dollars and India's investment in the country also total around the same figure. Multiple MoUs were also signed during the visit.

Kenya (July 10-11, 2016)

The prime minister talked about how near the end of the 19th century, many Indians who had come to Kenya to build the iconic Mombasa-Uganda railway during the colonial era and that many of them stayed and contributed to the economic development of the country. He added that many of them joined the country's freedom struggle and fought together with Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, the founding president of Kenya. He also said that India was prepared to join hands with Kenya to help fulfil the development priorities of the country in the areas of agriculture, healthcare, education, and renewable energy among other areas. Multiple MoUs were also signed.

Vietnam (September 2-3, 2016)

During the visit, he talked about the more than 2000-year-old bond between the two societies, the advent of Buddhism from India to Vietnam and the monuments of Vietnam's Hindu Cham temples that stand testament to this. He also announced that India would be offering a grant of 5 million dollars for the establishment of a Software Park in the Telecommunications University.

China (September 3-5, 2016)

Prime minister's second visit to the country was to attend the G20 summit where he also took part in a meeting of BRICS leaders. He also met Australian Prime Minister Turnbull and thanked him for Australia's support to India's membership bid to the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

Laos (September 7-8, 2016)

The prime minister visited the country to attend the 14th ASEAN-India Summit. On the importance of the ASEAN grouping, he said that it is at the core of the efforts to address the traditional and non-traditional security challenges in the Asia-Pacific region. Though he felt that there is scope to expand and deepen the varied and vibrant economic engagement between India and the grouping of countries. And as a measure to achieve this, he said that review of ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement has to be completed as soon as possible. He also addressed the 11th East Asia summit in Laos.

Japan (November 10-12, 2016)

During his visit, he said that there exists a lot that can be learnt from Japan's experience and that capacities of both the countries could be combined to respond to both the opportunities and challenges that they jointly face in present times. Multiple agreements were also signed during the visit.

Sri Lanka (May 11-12, 2017)

He addressed the International Vesak day celebrations in Colombo. He said that it is a day for humanity to revere the birth, enlightenment and the Parinibbana of Lord Buddha. He also addressed the Tamil community in Dickoya during which he said, India, along with the Sri Lankan government, has also undertaken many projects for their benefit, particularly in education, health and community development sectors.

Germany (May 29-30, 2017)

The visit was the first leg of his four-country tour and was following an invitation from the German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the Fourth India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC). The prime minister during the visit urged the country to increase its foreign direct investment into India. The prime minister added that both the countries were "made for each other," and also pointed to the role that Germany can play in the India's growth on the technology front. The leaders also focussed on the threat of terrorism that the world is facing. The prime minister also met Dr Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany. The countries also signed a number of agreements covering cyber security, urban development, vocational education, digitisation and infrastructure.

Spain (May 30-31, 2017)

This trip to Spain was the first such visit by an Indian prime minister to the country in almost three decades. He also met with Spain's King Felipe VI during this visit. The visit also witnessed a discussion on ways to enhance bilateral engagement, especially in the economic sphere, and cooperation on international issues of common concern, particularly in combating terrorism. The prime minister also sought active participation of Spanish industry in various Indian projects including infrastructure, smart cities, digital economy, renewable energy, defence and tourism and encouraged top CEO's of the Spanish industry to partner with India in the 'Make in India' Initiative.

Russia (May 31- June 2, 2017)

The prime minister visited the for the 18th India-Russia Annual Summit. He also addressed the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) together with President Putin and was also its Guest of Honour. He also met with Governors from various Russian regions. He also paid respects at Piskarovskoye Cemetery to pay homage to those who perished during the siege of Leningrad. He also called the visit to the country a special as it marked the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries. The prime minister also said that defence is a key area where India and Russia can cooperate and also appreciated President Putin's role in enhancing India-Russia ties.

France (June 2-3, 2017)

His visit followed the election of the new President of France Emmanuel Macron. He called the country one of the most important strategic partners of India. The two leaders exchanged their views on global issues including UN Security Council reforms and India's permanent membership of the UN Security Council, India's membership of the various multilateral export control regimes, counter-terrorism cooperation, collaboration on climate change and International Solar Alliance. The two nations agreed to deepen counter-terrorism cooperation. He called France a key partner in India's development initiatives areas of defence, space, nuclear and renewable energy, urban development and railways. The visit took on extra importance as it came in the background of the US deciding to pull out of the Paris Agreement on climate change, and the prime minister said on the issue that the agreement was a shared legacy of the world and will benefit the future generations, and that reflected our duty towards protecting the Earth and our natural resources.

Kazakhstan (June 8-9, 2017)

The prime minister travelled to the country to take part in the six-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit. Following this, India and Pakistan are to join the group which had six full members China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. On this the prime minister has said that the countries together can harvest new opportunities for beneficial engagement and redouble efforts to address common challenges that may come in the way of realizing their full potentials. He also said that he looked forward to deepening India's association with the SCO, which will help in economic, connectivity and counter-terrorism cooperation.

