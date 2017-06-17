Modi writes emotional letter, gives Rs 50,000 to orphaned children unable exchange demonetised notes

In a kind gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to the rescue of two orphaned children who were unable to exchange demonetised currency found at their parents home.

Modi not just wrote an emotional letter to the children, but also sanctioned sanctioned Rs 50,000 for an orphan brother-sister duo in Kota, Rajasthan, who had found Rs 96,500 in demonetised bank notes months after the deadline to exchange such notes was over. The children are living in a shelter home.

The money had been set aside by the parents of the children. The Kota child welfare committee took the children to their parents' home where the money had been found. They tried to exchange the demonetised currency, but the RBI could not accept the same due to the deadline. While the father of the children had died earlier, their mother was found murdered following which the children were living in a shelter home.

Apart from sanctioning money from the Prime Minister's Discretionary Fund (PMDF), Modi also got the two children, 17-year-old Sooraj Banjara and his nine-year-old sister Saloni, insured under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Beema Yojana (PMJJBY). The insurance premium of Rs 1,710 was also released in advance for a period of five years.

Modi said in his letter, "Although the sanctioned amount and insurance premium amount may not be sufficient for resolution of your problems, but I am sure that such assistance will certainly reduce your problems to some extent."

The children wrote to the PM after the Reserve Bank of India said that they could not exchange such a large number of notes - 171 notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 - the children.

On March 25 the children wrote to the PM seeking help. The PM further stated in the letter, "After knowing about your present state through your letter, I sympathise with you."

The children had stated in their letter that the currency notes they found at their parents' home has turned into paper. Now with the intervention of the PM, the sanctioned money has been transferred to the bank account of the children in Kota.

OneIndia News