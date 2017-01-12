New Delhi, Jan 12: Invoking Swami Vivekananda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the youth to guide people to increase cashless transactions.

"The life of Swami Vivekananda shows what one can achieve at a young age. The work that the youth are doing today will impact the future of the nation," Modi said while addressing inaugural event of National Youth Festival at Rohtak in Haryana via video conference.

He expressed happiness over the theme - 'Youth for Digital India' for the festival celebrated on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's 154th birth anniversary, observed as the National Youth Day.

The Prime Minister also said the youth's support was needed to fight corruption and black money which has adversely affected the progress of the nation. He said times have changed due to the influence of technology and the need of the hour is collectivity, connectivity, and creativity.

"The support from the youth in the fight against corruption convinces me that it is possible to bring a positive change in the nation," he added.

