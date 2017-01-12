Modi calls on youth to guide people for cashless transactions

The Prime Minister also said the youth's support was needed to fight corruption and black money which has adversely affected the progress of the nation.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

New Delhi, Jan 12: Invoking Swami Vivekananda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the youth to guide people to increase cashless transactions.

"The life of Swami Vivekananda shows what one can achieve at a young age. The work that the youth are doing today will impact the future of the nation," Modi said while addressing inaugural event of National Youth Festival at Rohtak in Haryana via video conference.

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

He expressed happiness over the theme - 'Youth for Digital India' for the festival celebrated on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's 154th birth anniversary, observed as the National Youth Day.

The Prime Minister also said the youth's support was needed to fight corruption and black money which has adversely affected the progress of the nation. He said times have changed due to the influence of technology and the need of the hour is collectivity, connectivity, and creativity.

"The support from the youth in the fight against corruption convinces me that it is possible to bring a positive change in the nation," he added.

IANS

Read more about:

narendra modi, youth, cashless, transactions, guide, people

Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2017, 22:48 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 12, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 