Modi-Trump talk hints empowering ties: Manohar Parrikar

New Delhi, Jan 25: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday said that the telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump was an indication enough that ties between the two nations would be "empowered".

"They spoke about enhanced defence. This conversation will really empower ties," the Defence Minister said in an interaction with media during his visit to the National Cadet Corps' Republic Day Camp here.

"Terrorism was a major concern in their talk. It is the issue that we have taken with so many countries. We want the world to come together against terror," he said.

Prime Minister Modi had a telephonic conversation with the newly-elected US President Donald Trump, late on Tuesday night, and had informed about it on Twitter.

IANS