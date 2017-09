Modi takes his mother's blessings on 67th birthday

Ahmedabad, Sep 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 67 today, began his day by taking blessings of his mother Heeraben Modi.

Modi, who arrived in Ahmedabad late last night, drove to his younger brother's residence at Vrindavan Bungalows on the outskirts of Gandhinagar early this morning and took blessings of his mother.

Heeraben (97) lives with the PM's younger brother Pankaj at Raisan village near the state capital. Modi spent around 20 minutes with his mother.

The PM interacted with children of the locality after coming out of his brother's home. Modi was born on September 17, 1950.

Later in the day, the prime minister will dedicate the Sardar Sarovar Dam to the nation. He will also address public meetings at Dabhoi and Amreli. To mark the day, the BJP will observe 'Seva Diwas' across the country with party leaders attending medical camps, blood donation events, and taking part in cleanliness drives.

[Modi's birthday today will be observed as 'Seva Divas']

On his 67th birthday, PM Modi will be at an event at the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat on the river Narmada's Kevadi. He will dedicate the Sardar Sarovar Dam to the nation.

PTI