Modi should reveal his deal with Paytm: AAP

New Delhi, Jan 3: The AAP on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reveal his deal with Paytm - the mobile payment and e-commerce platform - and say why no government mobile wallet has been promoted yet.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also questioned why Paytm was sponsoring political rallies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said Modi first appeared in an advertisement of Paytm and recently Paytm sponsored BJP's political rally in Inderpuri area in west Delhi.

"People want to know what kind of deal PM Modi has signed with Paytm, a company having Chinese investment. BJP leaders were not only present in a Paytm-sponsored rally but they also promoted the company," Bharadwaj told reporters.

AAP national spokesperson Richa Pandey said: "Why is Paytm sponsoring BJP's political rallies? Are companies like Paytm running the BJP through Modi?" "Why has no government mobile wallet been promoted yet?" Pandey asked.

