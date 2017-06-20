Modi, Shah, all NDA CMs to be present when Kovind files nomination

New Delhi, June 20: All the Chief Ministers of BJP and its allies besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President Amit Shah will be present during the filing of nomination by NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind on Friday.

This became clear after Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday spoke to Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states and of allied parties, requesting them to be present at the time of filing of nomination by Kovind on June 23.

He also spoke to Odisha Chief Minister Navin Patnaik. While thanking him for his party's support to Kovind, Naidu invited him to be present during the filing of nomination to which he agreed.

Earlier, reaching out to more parties, Naidu sought their support for Kovind.

Naidu spoke to former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular leader H.D. Deve Gowda, DMK leader M.K. Stalin, PMK leader Anbumani Ramdoss and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who extended her party's support to the NDA candidate.

Gowda said that party president and his son H.D. Kumaraswamy was away on a tour and on his return the matter will be discussed.

Stalin and Ramdoss too said that the issue will be discussed among the leadership of their parties. Naidu met Indian National Lok Dal chief and former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala and he responded positively, said informed sources.

