Modi set to become first Indian PM to visit Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for his two-nation tour of Israel and Germany on Tuesday. He will first visit Israel after which he will travel to Hamburg in Germany for the 12th G20 Summit. Modi's visit might appear largely symbolic as it comes soon after a spate of high-profile visits between New Delhi and Tel Aviv. His visit will be a first for an Indian Prime Minsiter.

During his Israel visit, Modi will hold talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on all matters of mutual interest. The Prime Minister will also address a crowd of around 4,000 people of Indian origin in Tel Aviv. The event is set to be held on Wednesday evening at the Tel Aviv fairgrounds.

The visit is expected to focus on terrorism and counter-terrorism cooperation.

The two sides are also expected to set up a high-level mechanism for water management, agriculture and innovation and sign agreements on cyber security, science and technology and space. The Prime Minister is visiting Israel on the occasion of establishment of 25th year of India-Israel diplomatic relations.

Modi will also meet 10-year-old Moshe and his grandparents, and part-time nanny Sandra, who had saved the boy during the 26/11 attacks on Chabad House in Mumbai.

In 1950, India had recognised Israel as a country, while in 1953 India granted Israel the permission to open first consulate in Mumbai.

President Pranab Mukherjee and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj have visited Israel in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Modi will be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel.

OneIndia News