Modi sells dreams while Kejriwal deals in lies: Congress

New Delhi, Jan 27: Congress on Friday paid a left-handed compliment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying while the former is "selling dreams", the latter is a "dream merchant" who deals in lies and false promises.

"As far as Arvind Kejriwal is concerned, he is one step ahead of Modi. While one is selling dreams, the other is a dream merchant. They are masters in telling lies, spreading rumours and making false promises," Congress spokesperson Kapil Sibal said.

To a question on Kejriwal announcing freebies to people of Punjab, he said, "If this is what is to happen in India that the country moves forward with political lies, then they are the masters". Attacking Modi, Sibal said even the Prime Minister in Punjab is saying there is no problem of drugs in the country. "People of India do not know, even the people of Punjab do not know what Modi knows. Modi knows that there is no drug problem in Punjab.

Modi knows but the people of Punjab do not know. It is most unfortunate  all wisdom comes from Modi. What he says is the truth," he said, taking a dig at him. On a question of 'intolerance', Sibal said this is happening in the country under the current dispensation.

"In fact the ugly head of intolerance has never been as vibrant in India as it has been since 2014. Intolerance is one of the hallmarks of this Government. "There is political intolerance; there is intolerance towards the minorities, there is intolerance towards the Adivasis, the Dalits, the marginalised but sadly there is extreme tolerance for all the wrong doings that their own people do," he said.

On the Congress strategy in the ensuing Parliament session, Sibal said the party will analyse the Budget. "We do not know how the Budget is going to be."

PTI