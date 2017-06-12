Modi's visit to US scheduled for June 25-26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to the United States under Donald Trump's administration will be on June 25-26, said reports.

Modi will travel to Washington at the invitation of US President Donald Trump for a meeting at the White House.

State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert had on June 8 said the US is looking forward to host Prime Minister Modi in Washington later this month. Nauert, however, had not revealed the exact dates then.

"We look forward to having the Prime Minister here in Washington. I believe it's later this month," Nauert had said.

Modi and Trump have spoken over phone for at least three times.

Under the previous Obama Administration, Modi had a record number of eight meetings with Barack Obama. Modi traveled to Washington three times and Obama made a historic trip to India to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in 2015.

