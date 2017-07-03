Modi's visit 'important and landmark' for bilateral ties: Israel envoy

A day before Narendra Modi leaves for Tel Aviv, Israel's Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon on Monday termed the Prime Minister's tour to Israel as 'important and landmark' for bilateral ties.

"In this visit we celebrate 25 yrs of relationship between people, business and farmers of two countries...There will be emphasis on development, innovation, agriculture,water and the connect between our people," news agency ANI quoted Carmon as saying.

Modi will on Tuesday leave for his two-nation tour of Israel and Germany.

During his Israel visit, Modi will hold talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on all matters of mutual interest. The Prime Minister will also address a crowd of around 4,000 people of Indian origin in Tel Aviv. The event is set to be held on Wednesday evening at the Tel Aviv fairgrounds.

The visit is expected to focus on terrorism and counter-terrorism cooperation.

The two sides are also expected to set up a high-level mechanism for water management, agriculture and innovation and sign agreements on cyber security, science and technology and space. The Prime Minister is visiting Israel on the occasion of establishment of 25th year of India-Israel diplomatic relations.

Modi will also meet 10-year-old Moshe and his grandparents, and part-time nanny Sandra, who had saved the boy during the 26/11 attacks on Chabad House in Mumbai.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Cyber security is one of the key areas of cooperation to be discussed with Narendra Modi. Netanyahu stressed that Israel's growing acceptance across the world, especially as a technology giant, is going to come to full expression during the upcoming visit of my friend Modi.

Modi's Israel visit becomes the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister. Modi and Netanyahu, however, have already met twice on foreign soil on the sidelines of UN-related events and are said to be constantly in touch with each other over the phone.

OneIndia News