Modi must ensure that Lankan Tamils are treated at par with Sinhalese: DMK

Asserting that Tamils in Sri Lanka were natives of the land, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that they are treated equally and impartially in the island nation.

MK leader T.K.S. Elangovan told news agency ANI that only Modi, who is on a two-day visit to India's southern neighbour, can ensure that all ethnic groups in Sri Lanka, including the Tamils, are treated without any discrimination.

Elangovan said Modi's visit will go in vain if this cannot be ensured.

Modi on Thursday left on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka where he will be the chief guest at the International Vesak Day celebrations.

The visit follows the invitation of Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena. It is Modi's second trip to Sri Lanka as Prime Minister after March 2015.

Modi will also pray at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic at Kandy in central Sri Lanka. The golden-roofed Kandy temple houses Sri Lanka's most important Buddhist relic -- a tooth of Lord Buddha.

Modi will also address the Tamil community at Norwood Grounds.

Although no bilateral talks are scheduled, the visit is expected to give renewed momentum in India-Sri Lanka ties.

OneIndia News