Modi to meet 11-year-old survivor of 26/11 Mumbai attacks during Israel visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Israel next week is expected to meet 'baby' Moshe, survivor of 2008 Mumbai 26/11 terrorist attack.

Moshe was barely two when his parents Rivka and Gavriel Holtzberg were killed along with six others, by Pakistan based LeT terrorists in the Chabad House attack in Mumbai in 2008. The Nariman House also known as the Chabad House was one of 5 locations that were targeted by the terrorists. Moshe is 11 years old now. During the deadly 26/11 attacks he was saved by his Indian nanny, Sandra, who managed to escape the scene.

Moshe and his nanny were brought to Israel later, and are living with Moshe's maternal grandparents, Shimon and Yehudit Rosenberg. Moshe was granted permanent resident status and honorary Israeli citizenship in 2010.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Israel from July 4-6, at the invitation of his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. Countering terrorism will be one of the key focus areas during Modi's visit to Israel.

This will be the first ever visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Israel.

OneIndia News