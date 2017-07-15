Modi, Manmohan's foreign trips 'too vague' to be revealed: PMO

New Delhi, July 15: The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has denied information on various expenses incurred in foreign trips by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessor Manmohan Singh, terming the query "vague", an RTI activist said.

Nutan Thakur told on Saturday that she had requested the documents from the PMO on June 16.

Thakur had asked for details of the expenses incurred on various arrangements made for all the foreign trips made by Modi and Manmohan Singh from January 2010 onwards.

On Thursday, Central Public Information Officer and Under Secretary in PMO Parveen Kumar, denying the details, said that the information sought was "too vague and wide".

In her poser to the PMO under the Right To Information Act, Thakur had asked for copies of all files, including notes and various letters and documents exchanged between the PMO and different offices.

Having denied the RTI, Kumar, however, informed Thakur that for the purpose of section 19 of the RTI Act 2005, Syed Ekram Rizvi, Director PMO, South Block, was the appellate authority.

Thakur told IANS that she would definitely knock the doors of the appellate authority in New Delhi for answers to her query.

OneIndia News (with agency input)