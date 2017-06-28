Modi is world's most important PM says Israel daily

Israel has been all praise of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. An article in an Israeli daily described him as the world's most important Prime Minister. The headline in the daily read, "Wake up: the most important PM of the world is coming."

Business daily 'The Marker' in a feature story in its Hebrew edition discussing Indo-Israel ties says that Israelis had set up huge expectations from US President Donald Trump's visit to the Jewish state but "he didn't say much" while Modi, a leader of 1.25 billion people enjoying massive popularity and representing one of the fastest growing economies of the world deserves a lot of attention.

Other local newspapers and news portals have also given a lot of attention to the much-publicised three-day trip of Modi with The Jerusalem Post even creating a separate link, "Modi's Visit", where it has put up stories related to India.

Most of the local commentators have emphasised on Modi "skipping Ramallah" and it being a standalone visit focussing only on India's ties with Israel.

"Unlike most world leaders, however, Modi, who governs the world's largest democracy and second largest nation, apparently is refusing to visit Ramallah during his Israel trip, and will not schedule meetings with Palestinian Authority+ (PA) chief Mahmoud Abbas or other PA leaders", Arutz Sheva said in a report.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed his Indian counterpart's visit to Israel last Sunday during his opening remarks at the weekly cabinet meeting as a"very significant step"+ in strengthening bilateral relations that are on a "constant upswing".

"Next week, the Indian Prime Minister, my friend, Narendra Modi will arrive in Israel. This is a historic visit to Israel. In the 70 years of the country's existence, no Indian Prime Minister has ever visited and this is further expression of the state of Israel's military, economic and diplomatic strength," Netanyahu stressed.

OneIndia News