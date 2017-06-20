Modi inaugurates new campus of CDRI in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the new campus of Central Drugs Research Institute in Lucknow. He also planted a sapling at the campus of CDRI. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik were also present during the event.

Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Central Drugs Research Institute (CDRI) in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/juVXiuTR6A — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 20, 2017

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a building of the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University. In Lucknow, PM will dedicate to the nation the 400 KV Lucknow-Kanpur D/C transmission line.

After the inauguration, the prime minister "will dedicate to the nation the 400 KV Lucknow-Kanpur D/C transmission line," the PMO added. PM Modi will then "distribute sanction letters to beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana."

On June 21, PM Modi will perform yoga along with Yogi Adityanath and 51,000 other participants at the Ramabhai Ambedkar Sabha Sthal in Lucknow at 6 am on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Several dignitaries, politicians, and bureaucrats are also expected to perform yoga along with the prime minister and other yoga enthusiasts.

The United Nations had declared June 21 as International Yoga Day on December 11, 2014.

OneIndia News