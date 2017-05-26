Modi inaugurates India's longest Dhola-Sadiya bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated India's longest Dhola-Sadiya bridge in Assam's Tinsukiya district. The 9.15 kilometre bridge has been built over river Lohit and ensures connectivity between upper Assam and the eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh.

PM Modi inaugurates Dhola - Sadia Bridge across River Brahamputra in Purana Sadiya, Assam pic.twitter.com/RMjRPilvAJ — ANI (@ANI_news) May 26, 2017

Built on a tributary of the Brahmaputra, the bridge links Dhola in Assam to Sadiya in Arunachal Pradesh. It will also reduce the distance from Rupai, Assam, and Meka/Roing, Arunachal Pradesh, by 165 kilometers.

The construction of this bridge began in 2011 and the project cost was estimated to be Rs 950 crore. e design is such that the bridge can withstand the movement of military tanks. The bridge is located 540-km away from Assam capital Dispur and 300 km away from Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar.

The Dhola-Sadiya bridge promises to provide efficient road connectivity to remote and backward areas which have poor road infrastructure. The bridge is also expected to enhance India's defence capabilities in the northeastern region.

[India's longest Dhola-Sadiya bridge, a loud message to China]

The bridge will send out a message to China as it would help the Indian Army in swift mobilisation and movement of troops and heavy equipment to the frontier areas. The Army has been demanding for this bridge for long.

With the inauguration of this bridge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the three year celebrations of the NDA government at the centre.

OneIndia News