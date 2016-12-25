Modi greets Atal Bihari Vajpayee on birthday; wishes nation on Christmas

New Delhi, Dec 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to micro-blogging site, Twitter, and extended his wishes to the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 92nd birthday. Modi said in a tweet,"Wishing our most beloved and widely respected Atal ji a happy birthday. I pray that he is blessed with good health and a long life. Atal ji's exemplary service & leadership has had a very positive impact on India's growth trajectory. His great personality is endearing".

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924 and was among the founder members of Bharatiya Janata Party. His birthday is also celebrated as Good Governance Day.



Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished the nation on Christmas. He said the teachings of Jesus Christ inspires all. "Merry Christmas! We remember & celebrate the life & teachings of Jesus Christ. His message of peace, unity & compassion inspires us all," he said in a tweet.

OneIndia News (With PTI inputs)