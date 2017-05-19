Modi govt well ahead of schedule in rural electrification drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has taken significant strides towards rural electrification, which was conceptualised 13-years-ago former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The government's ambitious Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojna has taken several steps to bring rural India out of darkness.

According to a power ministry report, there were 18,452 un-electrified villages when the BJP-led government assumed power. Out of this 13, 469 villages have been electrified as of as of May18, 2017.

The government data shows that maximum number of villages to benefit under this scheme were in Odisha, where 2,425 villages were electrified, followed by Assam (2,240) and Bihar (2,351).

A step-by-step approach to reach goals Thus far, the government has managed to achieve 75 per cent of the target by electrifying 13,401 households under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY). As a part of the yojana, the maximum number of villages that have been covered are in Odisha. Out of a total 3,474 villages that were unelectrified, the government has managed to achieve electrification in 2,404 villages. An offgrid electrification was adopted for remote areas Other key initiatives to maximise effectiveness: Separation of agriculture and non-agriculture feeders.

Strengthening and augmentation of sub-transmission and distribution infrastructure

Meters for feeders, distribution transformers and consumers.

Micro-grid and off-grid distribution network.

Comprehensive coverage of villages under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojna

New scheme with complete flexibility in upgradation of rural distribution infrastructure

Free connection to each BPL household Even NASA satellite images prove so The following statement by the National Geographic is testimony to the fact that electrification program making a major impact: "India has brightened dramatically, is not a surprise. The country is home to more than its fair share of people living without electricity, and its government has been working to change that by establishing a rural electrification program and investing heavily in renewable energy" The GARV app GARV is a website and a mobile application developed by the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) of India to provide real time data of the electrification work in villages of the country. The app is intended to not just bring transparency to the electrification system but also to provide real time data of the 12-milestone progress for electrification of the villages.

OneIndia News