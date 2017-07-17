Modi government bans bouquet culture on tours, says can give books, Khadi handkerchief or flower

A month after Prime Minister Modi appealed to people 'to give a book instead of bouquet as a greeting' in a speech during the inauguration of Kochi Metro, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday issued new instructions.

The MHA has issued new instructions to all States and Union Territories (UTs) with respect to gifts given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tours within India.

The new instruction barred presenting bouquet to the Prime Minister. It says at best a flower, a khadi handkerchief or a book may be presented to welcome the dignitary.

The MHA circular requested all states and UTs to suitably sensitize all concerned to ensure strict compliance of the instructions.

On June 17, PM Modi had said people should give a book instead of a bouquet as a greeting. "I appeal to people to give a book instead of the bouquet as a greeting. Such a move can make a big difference," news agency ANI quoted the PM as saying.

