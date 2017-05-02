Modi expresses concern over Australia's renewed visa policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull on Tuesday and expressed concern over changes in visa policy which is likely to affect Indians the most.

Australia on April 18 abolished a visa programme known as 457 visa which allowed businesses to employ foreign workers for a period up to four years for skilled jobs where there is a shortage of Australian workers.

Modi discussed this with Turnbull when the latter had called to express gratitude for his successful India visit.

The 457 Visa programme is used mainly to hire foreign workers in the restaurant, IT and medical industries and the majority of such visa holders came from India, Britain and China

According to government statistics, 95,758 people were living in Australia under 457 Visa programme last year, with the highest proportion coming from India (24.6 per cent), followed by Britain (19.5 per cent) and China (5.8 per cent).

Stating that Australian workers must have priority for Australian jobs, the Australian PM had said: "We will no longer allow 457 Visa system to be passports to jobs that could and should go to Australians."

The scheme will be replaced by two temporary visas that will impose tougher English language tests, stricter labour market testing, at least two years of work experience and a mandatory police check. The numbers of jobs eligible for the two-year and four-year visa streams will be slashed, with 216 occupations ranging from antique dealer to fisheries officer to shoe-maker, axed from a list of 651 professions on the list.

The Australian prime minister had also stressed that English language proficiency was essential for economic participation and integration into the Australian community and social cohesion.

OneIndia News