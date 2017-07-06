Modi-Doval muscle policy: How the number of terrorist deaths in Kashmir shot up

The infiltrations are down, the number of terrorist deaths are up. Slowly but surely, the Modi-Doval muscle policy in Kashmir has started showing effect. The centre had recently given the security forces a free hand in the Valley. The centre also decided that it would fight the battle in Kashmir on two fronts- battle bullets and ideology simultaneously.

The number of terrorists killed in the Valley until July stands at 92. Security forces had said that there were around 180 terrorists in the Valley and many had joined the ranks since the death of Burhan Wani on July 8 2016.

What is more important in the killing of 92 terrorists is that most of them were high profile targets. The forces have not just gunned down the ordinary foot-soldiers, but also the big wigs such as commanders and leaders of outfits in the state.

Muscle policy in the works:

The difference in strategy has led to the high number of terrorists being killed. The free hand to the forces has done a large part of the trick. There are no red-tapes or bureaucratic hurdles that come in the way of the forces.

An Intelligence Bureau official in Kashmir tells OneIndia that the moment there is pin-pointed intelligence, the forces go for the kill. The unit commander takes the call and immediately without wasting time a cordon and search operation has been launched.

More importantly this new strategy has given a fresh breath of life to the Jammu and Kashmir police too. It is the local police which form the backbone of the intelligence and their information is correct 9 out 10 times, the officer also explains.

The battle against ideology and funds:

In addition to this a list of journalists, writers, columnists, retired High Court judge and government officials too has been prepared. These form the ideological wing of extremism in Kashmir.

Like what was seen in the times of Gulam Fai, these persons too have been on the payrolls of external agencies to fuel the unrest in the Valley. These persons are being dealt with simultaneously Intelligence officials say while adding that these pose a bigger danger than those roaming around with guns.

Terrorist deaths in numbers:

92 terrorists have died till July 2 this year

72 terrorists killed in 2012 and 2013

110 terrorists killed in 2014

108 terrorists killed in 2015

150 terrorists killed in 2016

OneIndia News