Modi discusses climate change with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

Written by: IANS
Subscribe to Oneindia News

New Delhi, June 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received a telephone call from his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and the two leaders exchanged views on issues of mutual interest including climate change.

Modi discusses climate change with Canadian PM

"Both leaders exchanged views on developments of mutual interest, specifically, climate change. Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to take forward implementation of the Paris Agreement," a PMO release said.

Modi also congratulated Trudeau on the 150th Anniversary of the Canadian Confederation this year.

"He appreciated the steady all round progress in diverse areas of bilateral engagement with Canada. Both leaders agreed to continue communication and cooperation to promote stronger ties," said the release.

IANS

Read more about:

modi, discusses, climate change, canada, justin trudeau

Story first published: Monday, June 19, 2017, 23:18 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 19, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...