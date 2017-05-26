Modi congratulates Prachanda for successful conduct of polls in Nepal

New Delhi, May 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated outgoing prime minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda for the successful conduct of local elections.

Modi conveyed his felicitations to Prachanda in a phone call on Wednesday, the PMO said in a tweet.

Modi "also felicitated Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda for his strong commitment to strengthen democracy in Nepal," it added.

Millions of Nepalese on May 14 voted in the countrys first local-level polls in two decades as the Himalayan nation took a crucial step towards cementing democracy amid political turmoil.

Before the elections, Prachanda had called up Modi who had assured all possible help from India in conducting the polls successfully.

Prachanda, who became the prime minister in August last year, resigned two days back under an agreement with Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba at that time that they would share power on rotational basis till next years elections.

The pact was to run the government on a rotational basis until elections to the parliament are held in February 2018. Under that understanding, Prachanda had to resign after nine months.

