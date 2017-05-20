Modi congratulates Hassan Rouhani for victory in Iran's presidential polls

New Delhi, May 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on his victory in the 12th Presidential polls.

"Iran will continue to achieve new heights under the dynamic leadership of President @HassanRouhani," Modi tweeted.

"India remains committed to strengthening our special relationship with Iran," Modi added.

Rouhani won a resounding victory in the polls on Saturday. The incumbent President received 57 per cent votes, compared with his conservative rival Ebrahim Raisi, who won 38.5 per cent.

More than 41.2 million people voted out of the 56 million who were eligible to do so.

IANS