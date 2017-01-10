PM Modi condemns terror attack in Kabul

Kabul was rocked by twin blasts near the Afghan Parliament in which at least 21 people were killed and 45 were wounded.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

New Delhi, Jan 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday strongly condemned the terror attack in Kabul and said India stands with Afghanistan in its fight against terrorism.

Kabul was rocked by twin blasts near the Afghan Parliament in which at least 21 people were killed and 45 were wounded. Taliban insurgents immediately claimed responsibility for the bombings, which struck as employees were exiting the parliament complex.

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Later, two blasts took place at a guesthouse in Kandahar, where a meeting between UAE envoy, Kandahar' Governor and police chief was underway.

[Read more: After Kabul, twin blasts now rock Kandahar]

Another blast earlier in the day outside an office of the National Directorate of Security at Lashkargah, left seven people dead and nine injured.

PTI

Read more about:

prime minister, narendra modi, afghanistan, bomb blasts, kabul, terrorism

Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2017, 22:16 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 10, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 