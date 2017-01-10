PM Modi condemns terror attack in Kabul

New Delhi, Jan 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday strongly condemned the terror attack in Kabul and said India stands with Afghanistan in its fight against terrorism.

Strongly condemn the terror attack in Kabul & condole loss of innocent lives. India stands with Afghanistan in its fight against terrorism. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 10, 2017

Kabul was rocked by twin blasts near the Afghan Parliament in which at least 21 people were killed and 45 were wounded. Taliban insurgents immediately claimed responsibility for the bombings, which struck as employees were exiting the parliament complex.

Later, two blasts took place at a guesthouse in Kandahar, where a meeting between UAE envoy, Kandahar' Governor and police chief was underway.

Another blast earlier in the day outside an office of the National Directorate of Security at Lashkargah, left seven people dead and nine injured.

PTI