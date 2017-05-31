Modi condemns Kabul attack, says forces supporting terrorism need to be defeated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the deadly explosions in Kabul killing over 19 people, and asserted the India stands with Afghanistan in its fight against terrorism.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist blast in Kabul. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Modi also said,''India stands with Afghanistan in fighting all types of terrorism. Forces supporting terrorism need to be defeated.''

Dozens of fatalities were reported and over 150 people were injured when a water tanker loaded with explosives went off in downtown Kabul near the German embassy on Wednesday morning. All Indian Embassy staff are safe, authorities said.

"Hospital sources say dozens killed and more than 150 wounded in Kabul blast," Pajhwok Afghan News agency reported. Tolo News quoted Wazir Akbar Khan hospital as saying that two people were so far killed.

Tolo also quoted the interior ministry as saying that a "water tanker had been laden with explosives that were detonated on Wednesday".

OneIndia News

Story first published: Wednesday, May 31, 2017, 12:03 [IST]
