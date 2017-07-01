'Modi Bhakt' Rocky Mittal gets job in Haryana Govt

Youtuber Jai Bhagwan Mittal alias Rocky Mittal, a self-proclaimed 'Narendra Modi Bhakt', has got another job in Haryana government five months after it removed him from the post of publicity adviser.

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government has given a job in the state cultural affairs department even as his designation has not been fixed yet, reports Hindustan Times. State cultural affairs minister Kavita Jain confirmed that Mittal has been re-appointed. In his previous post, Mittal was asked to assist the government during the state's golden jubilee year celebrations, but he was sacked on January 21.

He was sacked without any official reason, but reports say that he was ousted in the wake of his remarks that large-scale corruption had taken place in the state-level golden jubilee celebration function held at Gurugram on November 1, 2016, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In 2013, Rocky Mittal had posted a video called 'Narendra Modi Amritwani' on Youtube.

OneIndia News