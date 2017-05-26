Modi @3: Word India got most traction on Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed three years in office. Most of his ministers are extremely active on Twitter and have been offering Twitter seva. Many have complimented the ministers for resolving their problems after they have posted complaints on the social media platform.

The ministry of external affairs and the ministry of railways are the leaders. The Indian Railways handle processes around 7,000 tweets on a daily basis. The external affairs ministry has raised more than 10,999 complaints since December 2016. The Union ministry of commerce and industry, processed 750 cases in a month, of which 735 were solved using the hashtag #Mociseva.

There has also been an increase in the traction for the word India on Twitter in the past three years. Between May 26, 2014 to May 25, 2015, the mention was 53 million, and then 67 million in the following year. Between May 26, 2016 and May 17, 2017, the mention of "India" has been tracked 74.4 million times. Apart from India, the mention of Modi has increased from 12.2 million times between May 26, 2014 and May 25 to 19.7 million during May 26, 2016 to May 17, 2017.

On the other hand Modi's following has gone up. The following has seen a 7 fold increase. The ministers who form the top five in terms of following are:

Sushma Swaraj: 8.04 million

Arun Jaitley: 7.69 million

Smriti Irani: 6.37 million

Rajnath Singh: 5.55 million

Suresh Prabhu: 2.95 million

The top five hashtags in the past three years are #TransformingIndia, #MakeInIndia, #Mannkibaat, #Demonetisation and #Fakecases.

OneIndia News