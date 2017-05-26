Modi @3: Opposition leaders arrive at Sonia Gandhi's luncheon

Leaders of almost all non-NDA parties arrived for the luncheon hosted by AICC President Sonia Gandhi on Friday. The big opposition meet is a show of strength against the BJP. With Presidential elections on their mind, a united opposition hopes to challenge the BJP's nominee for the top post.

Meeting called by Sonia Gandhi of opposition leaders underway in Parliament pic.twitter.com/elvEPYrFeG — ANI (@ANI_news) May 26, 2017

While Nitish Kumar was not present a the meet his alliance partner in Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav was present along with Sharad Yadav. As expected Mamata Banerjee, Sitaram Yechury, Sharad Pawar, Mayawati, Omar Abdullah, Kanimozhi took part in the meeting held at the Parliament. In all leaders and representatives of 17 national and state political parties are taking part in the meeting called by Sonia Gandhi.

Leaders of the Congress including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi were in attendance as leaders of non-NDA parties walked in one after the other. A joint candidate for the President election is on the 'united opposition's mind and the meeting hopes to gather consensus on a name.

Pranab Mukherjee's tenure as President will end on July 14, and the election has to take place before that. While parties like DMK, SP, NC, CPI(M) and BSP have ben invited, the AAP has been left out. The Congress hopes to bring rival parties on board to put up a united fight against the NDA's Presidential candidate.

OneIndia News