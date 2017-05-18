Modi @3: Where has the humour gone? Here are his best one-liners

Being a Prime Minister is no easy job. It requires a lot of hard work and seriousness. Atal Bihari Vajpayee one of the best orators that the country has ever seen too looked bogged down and his sense of humour very often missing after he took over the Prime Minister of India. The same appears to be the case with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.
His election rallies ahead of the 2014 elections were nothing short of blockbusters. The speeches were powerful laced with one-liners and plenty of humour. He could keep the crowd both engaged and in splits at the same time. However three years down the line, the man we saw at the election rallies is not the same. He is stressed as there is a lot of work to do says a source close to him. The man does not sleep says another. Let us take you down memory lane and recall some of his one-liners.
When Madison Square erupted in laughter:
At the much hyped event at the Madison Square, Modi had the crowd in splits for this statement, "Log bole rahe hain ye pradhan mantri hokar Lal Kile se toilet saaf karne ki, safai ki baat karte hain." (People say that me being the PM speak of toilets and cleanliness from the Red Fort). Modi was making a reference to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan he had just launched after becoming the PM.
The Australian Parliament in splits:
"I am the third head of the government you are listening to this week. I don't know how you are doing this. Maybe this is Prime Minister Abbot's way of shirt fronting you, he had said as the entire parliament erupted in laughter. The reference was made to Tony Abbot's comment where he promised to shirt front Russian President, Vladimir Putin over the incident.
Life is short and uncertain:
During the campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Modi had taken a dig at Akhilesh Yadav who was the chief minister at that time. He quoted right from the website of the UP government in which it was written, " life in UP is short and uncertain." He had latched on to a paragraph under the Health sub-heading in which there was a paragraph which began with "life in UP is short and uncertain." You may counter me, but your official website says this he said at a rally in Maharajganj.
The AK-49 jibe:
This was during an election rally in Delhi. Taking an obvious dig at Arvind Kejriwal often referred to as AK, Modi said, "three AKs are admired in Pakistan- AK-47, A K Antony (former defence minister of India) and the AK-49. The third one, AK-49 has just launched a political party, Modi had said while making a reference to Kejriwal.
The RSVP model:
A common feature during Modi's 2014 rallies was the attacks on Robert Vadra who was very often referred to as damad (son-in-law). Modi went on to explain a model of money making and called it RSVP. He said an American paper had presented a new paper in which it explains how to convert Rs 1 lakh to Rs 300 crore. This we call the RSVP model he said while explaining that this stood for-Rahul, Sonia, Vadra and Priyanka.
OneIndia News