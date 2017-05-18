Modi @3: Where has the humour gone? Here are his best one-liners

Being a Prime Minister is no easy job. It requires a lot of hard work and seriousness. Atal Bihari Vajpayee one of the best orators that the country has ever seen too looked bogged down and his sense of humour very often missing after he took over the Prime Minister of India. The same appears to be the case with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

His election rallies ahead of the 2014 elections were nothing short of blockbusters. The speeches were powerful laced with one-liners and plenty of humour. He could keep the crowd both engaged and in splits at the same time. However three years down the line, the man we saw at the election rallies is not the same. He is stressed as there is a lot of work to do says a source close to him. The man does not sleep says another. Let us take you down memory lane and recall some of his one-liners.