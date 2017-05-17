Modi@3: Quitting India remarks to will never be PM- What the headlines read

It has been three years since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India. It was no doubt an emphatic victory that Modi scored to defeat his rivals. The headlines in the media did make for some interesting reading although headers such "Modi" sounded sensational but lazy.

While the headlines regarding his victory were by and large good there were equally interesting headlines which spoke about why he would not win. I will defeat him in Varanasi to I will leave India if he wins were some of the major headlines that came up in Modi's run up to 7th Lok Kalyan Marg. Let us take a look at some of them.

Will defeat Modi in Varanasi When Modi decided to contest from Varanasi, Aam Admi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal challenged him. Kejriwal was seen taking holy dips in the Ganga during his campaign. One headline read, "Will defeat Narendra Modi in Varanasi: Kejriwal." Modi will never be PM It is a well known fact that the BJP walked through all its rivals during the Parliamentary elections in 2014. The most noticeable win was in Uttar Pradesh and the victory here ensured that Modi raced to the post of PM with a thumping majority. One headline with dateline Meerut/Sharanpur/Bijnor read, " Modi will never become PM: Mulayam Singh Yadav." What Moily said On March 19 2014, two months before the results were declared, the then union minister, Veerappa Moily too challenged Modi. Fighting the elections from Karnataka, Moily said, "Modi will never become PM." Quit India movement Many had gone that extra mile to say that they would leave India if Modi came to power. The fact of the matter is that Modi did and they never left India. It was author U R Ananthamurthy who had created a storm for his 'quitting India' remark. One headline read, " Will leave India if Modi becomes PM says author Ananthamurthy."

OneIndia News