Modi@3: Inherited a corrupt system says Jaitley on Economy

A day after GDP rates were announced, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a media briefing held on the occasion of three years of Modi government, said the BJP government has restored the credibility of the economy.

'The system we inherited was weak in terms of credibility mainly due to corruption and indecisiveness', said Jaitley at the outset. However, scope for corruption has been reduced in the period of three years.

Asked about the jobless growth, Jaitlry said 'jobless growth' is an opposition propaganda. Firstly the opposition criticised the government for not having big-bang economic reforms , now after GST they are using 'jobless growth' as a campaign material against the government.

'Last three years were challenging for entire world on economic front. There was slowdown in policy reforms and structural changes in India,' he added.

Besides, Jaitley justified the demonetization drive by the Modi government, saying the decision has helped the parallel economy in the country.

Jaitley said he didn't want to get in to the strategic details, bu said in the past few weeks armed forces are dominating the LoC. He blamed Pakistan for preventing an environment for talks by attacks in Pathankot and Uri.

On cases against RJD leader Lalu Yadav and Congress leader, P Chidambaram, Jaitley said he doesn't want to get into the details of an individual cases. The court would decide if these investigations are done on the basis of evidence or politics, he added.

