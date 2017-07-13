Mock drill: Delhi airport security fails to detect bomb

In a drill conducted by the Bureau for Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the CISF personnel guarding Delhi's IGI airport failed to detect explosives, said reports.

In the drill, which was conducted in April, parts of an improvised explosive device without a detonator were put in a hand baggage for an Air India flight to Jammu.

The security officials failed to detect the explosives and civil aviation officials made an easy entry to the airport with it, reported HT

CISF gives security training to its personnel guarding the aiprport in which they are taught about identifying suspicious objects during scanning. CISF has assured that they would take action against the erring staff and impart training so that such incidents do not happen again in future.

The Hindustan Times quoted a CISF official as saying that 'random items' realted to bombs without detonator are used in dummy checks which makes detection difficult.

IGI is one of the busiest airports in the Asian region and such incidents raise serious questions about the security apparatus in place at the airport.

OneIndia News