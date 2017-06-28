Mob vandalises 50 cars in Mandsaur, probe underway

Around 50 cars were broken by some unidentified miscreants in Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday night.

The mob vandalised over 50 vehicles which included four- wheelers and two-wheelers.

Angered with this, the residents who suffered the losses gheraoed the Kotwali police station.

According to the CCTV footage, some bike -borne youth vandalised the cars in the area. The video shows the youngsters carrying sticks and rods in hands. However, the police is looking at the footage to identify the accused.

OneIndia News