Mob thrashes man, sets house on fire after dead cow found outside his home in Jharkhand

A man was allegedly beaten up and his house was set on fire for spotting a dead cow outside his home, as claimed by the mob on Tuesday in Beria Hatiatand village in Jharkhand.

Mob thrashes man, sets house on fire after dead cow found outside his home in Jharkhand. (Representative image)
According to the police, a mob attacked the house of Usman Ansari at Beria Hatiatand village in Deori area, nearly 200 km from Ranchi, on Tuesday after some people spotted the carcass of a cow, reports Indian Express.

A 100-strong group marched to the home of Usman and attakcked him. The police reached the spot in less than 30 minutes but the crowd had swelled to nearly 1,000. As per reports, one person, identified as Krishna Pandit, was injured when the police fired several rounds in the air to disperse the mob. About 50 policemen were reportedly injured in the stone-pelting.

Congress leader SK Sahay said that the such attacks are happening the state repeatedly. He alleged that the government is patronizing them.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 28, 2017, 11:32 [IST]
