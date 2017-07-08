Mob thrashes 6 people over transporting buffalo calves in Delhi

Six people were thrashed and vehicles vandalized by a mob in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar on Saturday for allegedly carrying buffalo calves.

People stopped the van and pushed them out and later beat them up. The angry locals also vandalized the van.

A man identified as Ali Jaan, who was one of the persons in the van, suffered severe injuries. All six were rushed to the nearest hospital, however, five of them have been discharged, reports Indiatoday. However, it was not known whether the buffalo calves were transported illegally.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the attackers, reports ANI.

The incident came days after a teenage Muslim boy, Junaid Khan, was killed a group of men in Delhi a day before Eid. The attackers allegedly accused the minor of being a beef-eater.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued stern warning against violence in the name of cow protection following rising number of attacks by gau-rakshaks.

OneIndia News