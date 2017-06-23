Mob thrashes four men on train in Haryana, 1 dead

In a shocking incident group of men allegedly thrashed four men in a moving train when they while they were returning to their village in Haryana after Eid shopping in Delhi. A 16-year-old has died in the incident.

Reasons are not clear for the attack on the men as some reports say it is a case of hate crime, another report said men were attacked for allegedly consuming beef in the train.

The four victims were identified as Junaid, Hasib, Shakir, and Mohsin - were abused with religious slurs, according to the FIR or police complaint filed by one of the survivors, Hasib. His brother Junaid died of injuries after being hospitalized.

Indiatoday reports said that they were later thrown out of the train at Asavati railway station as train left for Mathura. They were taken to Palwal hospital where Junaid was declared brought dead. Two others are still in the hospital. The railway policemen refused to intervene even after the victims sought their help.

OneIndia News