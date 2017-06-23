Mob lynch police officer outside Srinagar's Jamia Masjid

Srinagar, June 23: Srinagar's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammed Ayub Pandith was lynched by an irate mob after he allegedly opened fire at a group of people who caught him clicking pictures near a mosque in downtown area of Srinagar. Pandith was seen moving in suspicious circumstances by some people near Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area at 12.30 am, police sources said.

Deputy SP Mohammed Ayub Pandith of Security beaten to death by mob in J&K's Nowhatta last night pic.twitter.com/TGIfIQIsFx — ANI (@ANI_news) June 23, 2017

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in his tweet took strong objection against the mob who lynched the police officer.

His death is a tragedy & the manner of his death a travesty. May the people who lynched DySP Pandith burn in hell for their sins. https://t.co/uuddYdbJYc — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) June 23, 2017

Chief Minister Mehabooba Mufti laid wreath on the body of DySP Pandit on Friday morning. Mufti said the state police is showing maximum restraint as they are dealing with their own people. She hailed the J&K police as one of the best in the country.

Srinagar: Wreath laying ceremony of Deputy SP Mohammed Ayub Pandith of Security beaten to death by mob in J&K's Nowhatta last night pic.twitter.com/gtrmDY0xF0 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 23, 2017

DGP S P Vaid termed the killing as sad and unfortunate. "The official was killed by the mob while he was performing his duties. It's a very sad and unfortunate incident," the DGP said. People tried to catch Pandith who allegedly fired several shots from his pistol, injuring three persons.

The irate mob then caught hold of him and stripped him naked before stoning him to death, the sources said. Pandith's body was taken to police control room for identification and other legal procedures, they said adding the situation in old city has turned tense following the incident.

The mob went on a rampage targeting empty security pickets erected in the area. Police reinforcement were rushed in to restore normalcy in the area.

"The officer was on frisking duty at the Jamia Masjid. He was carrying out his duties as usual when the miscreants attacked him," informed sources said.

"He tried to free himself and even fired in self-defence, injuring three. But the mob managed to lynch him," the sources said. Reports said Pandith's security guards ran away after they found the mob too large to be handle.

Pandith belonged to Khanyar area which is adjacent to Nowhatta where he was killed.

Muslims across Kashmir are observing Shab-e-Qadr (the night of power) with night-long prayers and supplications being made inside the mosques and shrines of the valley. Authorities have already announced restrictions on movement of people in seven police station areas of the city as a precautionary measure. The restrictions were announced to maintain law and order as separatists had called for protests after Friday prayers against killing of a civilian during protests in Kakapora area of Pulwama District yesterday.

